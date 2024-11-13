Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MYTAY) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MYTAY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $15.76 and last traded at $15.76, with a volume of 529 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.18.

Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.04.

About Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság

Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság provides fixed-line and mobile telecommunication services for residential and business customers in Hungary, Bulgaria, Romania, and the Republic of North Macedonia. It operates through MT-Hungary and North Macedonia segments. The company offers TV distribution, information communication, and system integration services; mobile telecommunication services, such as prepaid and postpaid plans, TV, broadband, and phone services; and sells telecommunications network and equipment.

