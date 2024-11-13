Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,538 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $2,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VXUS. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 69,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,513,000 after acquiring an additional 5,353 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,294,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,790,000 after purchasing an additional 185,461 shares during the period. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 216,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,020,000 after buying an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,858,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Souders Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 451,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,224,000 after buying an additional 10,666 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of VXUS traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.67. 10,455,427 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,028,467. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $54.52 and a 52-week high of $65.52.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.272 per share. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

