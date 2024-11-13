Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Buys 18,279 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 56,116 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,279 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $3,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $405,000. Meridian Management Co. purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $212,000. Platform Technology Partners lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 17.4% in the third quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 43,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,798,000 after buying an additional 6,409 shares during the period. Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors now owns 67,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,382,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $185,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of DFAS stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $69.70. 138,318 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 276,498. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.55. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $52.29 and a 12-month high of $70.47. The stock has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.13.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.