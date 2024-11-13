Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Buys 9,377 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 56,827 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,377 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $1,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,433,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,682,000 after buying an additional 1,598,446 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 47,667,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,782,000 after buying an additional 2,612,418 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 37,580,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,634,000 after purchasing an additional 250,182 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,656,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,236,000 after purchasing an additional 239,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 82.7% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 9,757,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,584,000 after purchasing an additional 4,416,364 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAC traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.04. The stock had a trading volume of 531,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,591,650. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.01. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $26.80 and a twelve month high of $36.19. The firm has a market cap of $31.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

