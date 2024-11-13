Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Has $2.25 Million Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 216 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $2,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Clean Yield Group increased its stake in Fiserv by 431.3% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fiserv by 42.5% during the third quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in Fiserv during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new position in Fiserv during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FI shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Fiserv from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Fiserv from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on Fiserv from $183.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Fiserv from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Fiserv from $188.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.25.

Fiserv Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:FI traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $214.75. The company had a trading volume of 390,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,472,410. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $188.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.41. The stock has a market cap of $122.18 billion, a PE ratio of 41.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.92. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.86 and a 1-year high of $215.48.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.04. Fiserv had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 15.22%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Fiserv

In related news, Director Doyle Simons sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.97, for a total value of $8,078,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 76,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,386,074.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Frank Bisignano sold 145,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.37, for a total transaction of $25,718,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,965,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $525,916,949.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Doyle Simons sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.97, for a total transaction of $8,078,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 76,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,386,074.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 257,890 shares of company stock worth $46,968,117. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

