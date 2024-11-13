Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Has $4.41 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $4,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 188.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 104.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of IWF traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $398.94. 306,355 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,310,489. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $375.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $362.25. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $285.66 and a twelve month high of $399.98. The stock has a market cap of $105.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

