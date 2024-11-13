Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART) Given New $60.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from $55.00 to $60.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 39.37% from the company’s current price.

CART has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Maplebear from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Wedbush raised their target price on Maplebear from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Maplebear from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Maplebear in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Maplebear from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Maplebear currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.52.

Maplebear stock traded down $5.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,788,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,921,479. Maplebear has a 12-month low of $22.13 and a 12-month high of $50.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.66 and its 200-day moving average is $36.46. The company has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.12.

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.20. Maplebear had a negative return on equity of 49.98% and a negative net margin of 52.21%. The firm had revenue of $852.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $844.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($20.86) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Maplebear will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Maplebear news, General Counsel Morgan Fong sold 8,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $333,800.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 330,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,235,440. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, General Counsel Morgan Fong sold 8,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $333,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 330,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,235,440. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Fidji Simo sold 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total value of $1,163,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,844,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,065,320.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,710 shares of company stock worth $4,978,164 over the last three months. 36.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Maplebear in the third quarter valued at $54,000. nVerses Capital LLC increased its stake in Maplebear by 1,600.0% in the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Maplebear in the third quarter valued at $74,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in Maplebear by 269.5% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Maplebear in the first quarter valued at $213,000. 63.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, engages in the provision of online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers grocery products, as well as pickup services through a mobile application and website. It also operates virtual convenience stores; and provides software-as-a-service solutions to retailers.

