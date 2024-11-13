MARA (NASDAQ:MARA) Receives Hold Rating from Needham & Company LLC

MARA (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on MARA. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of MARA in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of MARA in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Macquarie began coverage on shares of MARA in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of MARA from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MARA has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.57.

NASDAQ MARA opened at $25.23 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.52. The company has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 5.52. MARA has a 1 year low of $8.84 and a 1 year high of $34.09.

In related news, CFO Salman Hassan Khan sold 16,700 shares of MARA stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.70, for a total transaction of $262,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,103,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,022,547.90. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other MARA news, CEO Frederick G. Thiel sold 27,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $481,337.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,250,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,389,070. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Salman Hassan Khan sold 16,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.70, for a total transaction of $262,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,103,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,022,547.90. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 90,417 shares of company stock valued at $1,500,486. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MARA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of MARA by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,915,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $540,002,000 after buying an additional 441,455 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in MARA by 261.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,236,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340,472 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in MARA by 8.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,656,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,086,000 after purchasing an additional 217,106 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in MARA by 186.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,039,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327,969 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in MARA by 2.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,391,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,577,000 after purchasing an additional 37,150 shares during the period. 44.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MARA Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc and changed its name to MARA Holdings, Inc in August 2024. MARA Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

