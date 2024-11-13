Maria Angelidis-Smith Buys 18,512 Shares of Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) Stock

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Get Free Report) Director Maria Angelidis-Smith bought 18,512 shares of Lemonade stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.42 per share, for a total transaction of $507,599.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 18,512 shares in the company, valued at $507,599.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Wednesday, November 13th, Maria Angelidis-Smith bought 15,042 shares of Lemonade stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.23 per share, for a total transaction of $499,845.66.

Shares of NYSE:LMND traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,622,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,657,907. Lemonade, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.03 and a 12 month high of $34.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.29.

Lemonade ( NYSE:LMND Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $136.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.10 million. Lemonade had a negative return on equity of 32.85% and a negative net margin of 43.51%. Lemonade’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.88) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Lemonade, Inc. will post -3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LMND has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Lemonade from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Lemonade from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Lemonade from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Lemonade in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lemonade currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LMND. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Lemonade by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 180,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,983,000 after acquiring an additional 42,822 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Lemonade by 1,549.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 19,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 18,480 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in Lemonade in the 1st quarter worth approximately $477,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lemonade by 388.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 165,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after buying an additional 131,784 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Lemonade by 436.2% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 45,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 37,073 shares during the period. 80.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products through various channels in the United States, Europe, and the United Kingdom. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property.

