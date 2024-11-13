Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Given New $33.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $36.00 to $33.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Match Group from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Evercore ISI upgraded Match Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on Match Group from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Match Group in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $30.88 on Tuesday. Match Group has a one year low of $27.66 and a one year high of $42.42. The company has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.99.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in shares of Match Group by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 56,113 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Match Group in the first quarter worth $285,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Match Group by 117.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 218,694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,927,000 after purchasing an additional 118,142 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Match Group by 49.4% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 73,417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 24,260 shares during the period. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Match Group by 301.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 52,132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 39,150 shares in the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

