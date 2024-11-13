Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Posted by on Nov 13th, 2024

Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTRGet Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.83, but opened at $4.70. Matterport shares last traded at $4.70, with a volume of 160,662 shares changing hands.

Matterport Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.42.

Insider Transactions at Matterport

In other news, CEO Raymond J. Pittman sold 135,083 shares of Matterport stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.41, for a total transaction of $595,716.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,083,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,006,894.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Matterport news, CFO James Daniel Fay sold 69,943 shares of Matterport stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.42, for a total transaction of $309,148.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,618,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,152,090.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Raymond J. Pittman sold 135,083 shares of Matterport stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.41, for a total transaction of $595,716.03. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,083,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,006,894.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 469,671 shares of company stock valued at $2,045,982. Insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Matterport

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Matterport by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 512,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Matterport by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,406,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,160,000 after acquiring an additional 520,490 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Matterport during the first quarter worth about $208,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Matterport by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 249,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 73,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Matterport by 116.9% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 208,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 112,495 shares during the last quarter. 36.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Matterport

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication in the United States and internationally. The company offers Matterport Capture Services, a fully managed solution for enterprise subscribers; Matterport Pro3, a 3D camera that scans properties; Matterport Pro2, a 3D camera that captures spaces; LEICA BLK360, a device to create digital twins; Smartphone Capture, a smartphone capture solution for both iOS and Android; and 360 Cameras.

