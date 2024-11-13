Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.83, but opened at $4.70. Matterport shares last traded at $4.70, with a volume of 160,662 shares changing hands.
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.42.
In other news, CEO Raymond J. Pittman sold 135,083 shares of Matterport stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.41, for a total transaction of $595,716.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,083,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,006,894.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Matterport news, CFO James Daniel Fay sold 69,943 shares of Matterport stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.42, for a total transaction of $309,148.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,618,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,152,090.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Raymond J. Pittman sold 135,083 shares of Matterport stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.41, for a total transaction of $595,716.03. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,083,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,006,894.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 469,671 shares of company stock valued at $2,045,982. Insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.
Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication in the United States and internationally. The company offers Matterport Capture Services, a fully managed solution for enterprise subscribers; Matterport Pro3, a 3D camera that scans properties; Matterport Pro2, a 3D camera that captures spaces; LEICA BLK360, a device to create digital twins; Smartphone Capture, a smartphone capture solution for both iOS and Android; and 360 Cameras.
