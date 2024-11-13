McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Acquired by Haverford Trust Co

Haverford Trust Co grew its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,261 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in McKesson were worth $69,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in McKesson by 742.9% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in McKesson during the third quarter worth $40,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in McKesson during the second quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Centennial Bank AR acquired a new position in McKesson during the second quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.10, for a total transaction of $2,105,808.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,094,604.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company's stock.

MCK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Leerink Partners dropped their price objective on McKesson from $665.00 to $630.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird upgraded McKesson from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and upped their price objective for the company from $531.00 to $688.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on McKesson from $560.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on McKesson from $656.00 to $661.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Baird R W upgraded McKesson from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $625.64.

MCK stock opened at $617.68 on Wednesday. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $431.35 and a 1 year high of $637.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $514.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $552.38. The firm has a market cap of $78.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.44.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $7.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $6.88 by $0.19. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 207.50% and a net margin of 0.77%. The company had revenue of $93.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.23 EPS. McKesson's quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 32.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.71%.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

