Mengis Capital Management Inc. Acquires 60 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Mengis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 62.3% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,230,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,720,704,000 after buying an additional 4,309,040 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 29,954.1% in the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,894,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $861,722,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884,581 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2,931.0% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,796,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $444,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737,260 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 127.3% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,792,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $720,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1,685.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 764,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $249,698,000 after buying an additional 721,671 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE APD opened at $311.13 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $302.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $278.62. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $212.24 and a fifty-two week high of $332.42. The company has a market capitalization of $69.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.52.

APD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $305.00 to $365.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. Barclays raised their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. UBS Group upped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $307.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $350.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $328.18.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

