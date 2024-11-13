Mengis Capital Management Inc. Has $2.16 Million Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Mengis Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,695 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 3,605 shares during the period. Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $2,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $2,087,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,468 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 5,752,471 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $432,356,000 after acquiring an additional 512,591 shares during the period. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $799,000. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $134,987,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:UBER opened at $71.39 on Wednesday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.72 and a twelve month high of $87.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.99.

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The ride-sharing company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.79. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The business had revenue of $11.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.99 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $2,880,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,169,344. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on UBER shares. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Uber Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.32.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

