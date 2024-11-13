Mengis Capital Management Inc. Has $2.92 Million Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Mengis Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,389 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 3,347 shares during the period. Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Garland Capital Management Inc. increased its position in CVS Health by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,810 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,591,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,397 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC raised its stake in CVS Health by 0.4% during the second quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 46,637 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,754,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in CVS Health by 3.5% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,268 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in CVS Health by 2.5% during the second quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,458 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $54.04 on Wednesday. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $52.77 and a 1 year high of $83.25. The company has a market capitalization of $68.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $95.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 21st were given a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.51%.

CVS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on CVS Health from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on CVS Health from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Mizuho cut their price target on CVS Health from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.00.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

