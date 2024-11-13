Mengis Capital Management Inc. Sells 77 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Mengis Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,397 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 77 shares during the quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,534,111 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,375,905,000 after purchasing an additional 16,189 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 3.2% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,574,679 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $676,041,000 after buying an additional 48,397 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 17.8% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,238,091 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $480,355,000 after buying an additional 186,849 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 398,642 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $154,665,000 after acquiring an additional 13,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 375,265 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $145,594,000 after acquiring an additional 32,339 shares during the period. 91.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teledyne Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TDY opened at $487.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.74 billion, a PE ratio of 24.67, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $355.41 and a 1-year high of $492.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $445.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $416.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $470.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $528.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America raised shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $450.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $517.50.

Insider Transactions at Teledyne Technologies

In related news, Chairman Robert Mehrabian sold 46,075 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.33, for a total transaction of $22,453,729.75. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 171,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,724,268.66. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

