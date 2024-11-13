Mengis Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Mengis Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up 1.3% of Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $6,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. M&G Plc boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Plc now owns 426,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,334,000 after purchasing an additional 14,724 shares during the period. Fiduciary Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 119.6% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Family Office LLC now owns 6,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after buying an additional 3,727 shares during the period. GFS Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 13,209.4% during the third quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 72,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,290,000 after buying an additional 71,727 shares during the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 64,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,941,000 after purchasing an additional 3,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.8% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 387,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,853,000 after purchasing an additional 2,976 shares during the period. 73.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $164.34 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $225.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $158.03 and a twelve month high of $183.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 57.32%. The firm had revenue of $23.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

PEP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $179.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on PepsiCo from $177.00 to $176.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. TD Cowen cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $190.00 to $183.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.92.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

