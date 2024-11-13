Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) Short Interest Update

Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MRI.U) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 492,000 shares, a decline of 41.4% from the October 15th total of 840,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 615,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Mercer International Price Performance

NASDAQ:MERC traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 275,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,901. Mercer International has a 52-week low of $5.33 and a 52-week high of $11.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

Get Mercer International alerts:

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MRI.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.03. Mercer International had a negative return on equity of 17.62% and a negative net margin of 9.33%. The firm had revenue of $502.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.39) EPS. Mercer International’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mercer International will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mercer International Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. Mercer International’s payout ratio is -10.60%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Mercer International from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Mercer International in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mercer International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Mercer International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.13.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Mercer International

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Estrada Juan Carlos Bueno purchased 7,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.60 per share, with a total value of $51,480.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 67,615 shares in the company, valued at $446,259. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Mercer International news, Director Rainer Rettig bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.24 per share, with a total value of $31,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 42,463 shares in the company, valued at $264,969.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Estrada Juan Carlos Bueno purchased 7,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.60 per share, for a total transaction of $51,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,259. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 41,300 shares of company stock valued at $252,650 in the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mercer International

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Mercer International by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 51,201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 10,713 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Mercer International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $193,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Mercer International by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 36,661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 6,786 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Mercer International by 505.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 49,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 41,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mercer International in the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. 85.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mercer International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) and northern bleached hardwood kraft (NBHK) pulp worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Solid Wood. It manufactures, sells, and distributes pulp, electricity, and chemicals through pulp mills.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mercer International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercer International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.