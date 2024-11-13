Merit Group (LON:MRIT) Given Buy Rating at Canaccord Genuity Group

Merit Group (LON:MRIT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 105 ($1.35) price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 180.00% from the stock’s previous close.
Merit Group Price Performance
MRIT remained flat at GBX 37.50 ($0.48) during trading hours on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 56.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 68.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.17. The company has a market capitalization of £8.99 million, a P/E ratio of 1,875.00 and a beta of 0.18. Merit Group has a 52 week low of GBX 35 ($0.45) and a 52 week high of GBX 90 ($1.16).
Merit Group Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Merit Group
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Rocket Lab is the Right Stock for the Right Time
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- SoundHound AI Will Advance By Triple Digits in 2025: Here’s Why
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Celsius Holdings: Big Drop, Big Opportunity? Analysts Say Yes
Receive News & Ratings for Merit Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.