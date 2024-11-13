Merit Group (LON:MRIT) Given Buy Rating at Canaccord Genuity Group

Merit Group (LON:MRIT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 105 ($1.35) price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 180.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Merit Group Price Performance

MRIT remained flat at GBX 37.50 ($0.48) during trading hours on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 56.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 68.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.17. The company has a market capitalization of £8.99 million, a P/E ratio of 1,875.00 and a beta of 0.18. Merit Group has a 52 week low of GBX 35 ($0.45) and a 52 week high of GBX 90 ($1.16).

Merit Group Company Profile

Merit Group plc gathers, organizes, and enriches data that informs b2b intelligence brands in the United Kingdom, Belgium, the United States, France, Germany, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Merit Data & Technology and Dods. The company offers data, data engineering, and machine learning, as well as software and technology resourcing services.

