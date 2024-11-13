MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) Shares Bought by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR – Free Report) by 649.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 130,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,769 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MFS Charter Income Trust were worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MCR. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in MFS Charter Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. increased its position in MFS Charter Income Trust by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 25,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,543 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in MFS Charter Income Trust by 107.4% in the 2nd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 19,861 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in MFS Charter Income Trust by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 44,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 557.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 76,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 65,030 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:MCR opened at $6.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.35. MFS Charter Income Trust has a 1-year low of $5.88 and a 1-year high of $6.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.046 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th.

MFS Charter Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It invests primarily in corporate bonds of U.S. or foreign issuers, U.S. Government securities, foreign government securities, mortgage-backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

