Middlesex Water (MSEX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.34 on December 2nd

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 24th,Zacks Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.34 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This is an increase from Middlesex Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33.

Middlesex Water has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 52 consecutive years. Middlesex Water has a payout ratio of 57.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Middlesex Water to earn $2.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.9%.

Get Middlesex Water alerts:

Middlesex Water Trading Down 3.9 %

NASDAQ:MSEX opened at $67.00 on Wednesday. Middlesex Water has a 12-month low of $45.42 and a 12-month high of $73.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.13 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Middlesex Water ( NASDAQ:MSEX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.13. Middlesex Water had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 22.53%. The business had revenue of $55.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Middlesex Water will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Baird R W lowered Middlesex Water from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Middlesex Water from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MSEX

About Middlesex Water

(Get Free Report)

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in Regulated and Non-Regulated segments. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers, as well as provides regulated wastewater systems in New Jersey and Delaware.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Middlesex Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middlesex Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.