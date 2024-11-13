Mineralys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLYS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.30 EPS

Mineralys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLYS – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.30), Zacks reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.57) earnings per share.

Mineralys Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of MLYS stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,849. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.64. Mineralys Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.85 and a 12-month high of $16.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Adam Scott Levy sold 10,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total transaction of $145,972.49. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 236,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,214,108.78. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Adam Scott Levy sold 10,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total value of $145,972.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 236,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,214,108.78. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David Malcom Rodman sold 25,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $382,994.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 135,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,043,689.22. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 51,510 shares of company stock valued at $735,431. Company insiders own 33.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday.

Mineralys Therapeutics Company Profile

Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops therapies for the treatment of hypertension and chronic kidney diseases. It clinical-stage product candidate is lorundrostat, a proprietary, orally administered, highly selective aldosterone synthase inhibitor for the treatment of cardiorenal conditions affected by abnormally elevated aldosterone.

