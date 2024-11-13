Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) Price Target Raised to $50.00 at Robert W. Baird

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.26% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Leerink Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.36.

Shares of MIRM opened at $42.28 on Wednesday. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $23.14 and a 1-year high of $45.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -18.46 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 3.09.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 60.8% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC raised its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 7,513.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidate is LIVMARLI (maralixibat), an orally administered and minimally absorbed ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is approved for the treatment of cholestatic pruritus in patients with Alagille syndrome in the United States and internationally.

