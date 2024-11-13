Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. Has $574,000 Position in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH)

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 159.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,020 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares during the quarter. DoorDash accounts for 1.4% of Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DASH. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its stake in DoorDash by 302.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in DoorDash by 82.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in DoorDash in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in DoorDash by 340.8% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC lifted its position in DoorDash by 146.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DASH shares. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of DoorDash in a report on Friday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of DoorDash from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of DoorDash from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Argus initiated coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of DoorDash from $120.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.03.

DoorDash Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ DASH traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $176.71. 757,425 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,816,008. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.06. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.87 and a 1-year high of $177.88.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 2.41%. The business’s revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Tony Xu sold 54,166 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.06, for a total transaction of $7,586,489.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.86, for a total transaction of $895,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 396,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,651,994.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Tony Xu sold 54,166 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.06, for a total transaction of $7,586,489.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 324,539 shares of company stock worth $46,439,330 over the last three months. 7.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

Further Reading

