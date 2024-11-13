Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. Invests $1.79 Million in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 183,520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,791,000. ASE Technology accounts for 4.4% of Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in ASE Technology by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,861,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $108,364,000 after buying an additional 4,664,258 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in ASE Technology by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 21,308,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $234,182,000 after buying an additional 584,333 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its position in ASE Technology by 105.3% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 982,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,215,000 after buying an additional 503,765 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in ASE Technology by 528.5% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 478,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,468,000 after buying an additional 402,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in ASE Technology by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,840,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,434,000 after buying an additional 266,991 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ASX. StockNews.com lowered ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley raised ASE Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised ASE Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th.

Shares of NYSE:ASX traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.69. 2,218,345 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,799,136. The stock has a market cap of $21.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.22. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $8.10 and a fifty-two week high of $12.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). ASE Technology had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 5.47%. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It develops, constructs, sells, leases, and manages real estate properties; produces substrates; offers information software, equipment leasing, investment advisory, and warehousing management services; commercial complex, after-sales, and support services; manages parking lot services; processes and sells computer and communication peripherals, electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and motherboards; and imports and exports goods and technology.

