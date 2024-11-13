Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. Purchases Shares of 600 NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 11.4% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 70,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,493,000 after buying an additional 7,174 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 2.2% during the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 43,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,770,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in NextEra Energy by 305.8% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 20,004 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in NextEra Energy by 65.2% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 3,274,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $209,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.54.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $74.44. The stock had a trading volume of 2,550,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,884,516. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.95 and a twelve month high of $86.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.39. The company has a market capitalization of $153.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.57.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.11 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.95%.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Articles

