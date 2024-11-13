Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. Sells 610 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. cut its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 44.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 770 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 610 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Aspect Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 177 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accordant Advisory Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

QCOM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective (up previously from $185.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. DZ Bank upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $207.00 to $204.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.92.

QUALCOMM Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of QCOM stock traded down $2.88 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $160.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,441,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,002,124. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $168.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $182.44. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $125.67 and a one year high of $230.63. The company has a market cap of $178.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 37.82%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.95, for a total value of $497,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,535,970.15. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.95, for a total value of $497,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,535,970.15. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Ann C. Chaplin sold 1,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total transaction of $313,779.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 12,007 shares in the company, valued at $1,981,875.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,146 shares of company stock valued at $2,709,186 over the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

