Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. Takes Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 620 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Denver PWM LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 126 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $372.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Home Depot from $390.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Loop Capital raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $360.00 to $460.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Home Depot from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Home Depot from $455.00 to $459.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $425.78.

Home Depot Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of Home Depot stock traded up $7.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $410.15. 970,598 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,372,760. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $396.76 and a 200-day moving average of $365.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $407.40 billion, a PE ratio of 27.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.01. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $300.14 and a 12 month high of $421.56.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $40.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.31 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 733.61% and a net margin of 9.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were issued a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.57%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

