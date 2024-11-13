Moleculin Biotech (MBRX) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ: MBRX) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

11/13/2024 – Moleculin Biotech is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

11/12/2024 – Moleculin Biotech had its price target lowered by analysts at Maxim Group from $20.00 to $8.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/5/2024 – Moleculin Biotech is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

10/28/2024 – Moleculin Biotech is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

10/20/2024 – Moleculin Biotech is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

10/12/2024 – Moleculin Biotech is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

10/4/2024 – Moleculin Biotech is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

9/26/2024 – Moleculin Biotech is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

9/18/2024 – Moleculin Biotech is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Moleculin Biotech Stock Performance

Shares of MBRX stock opened at $2.64 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.50 and its 200 day moving average is $3.34. Moleculin Biotech, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.12 and a 12 month high of $15.75.

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($2.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.10) by ($0.13). On average, equities research analysts predict that Moleculin Biotech, Inc. will post -8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Moleculin Biotech

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Moleculin Biotech stock. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moleculin Biotech, Inc. ( NASDAQ:MBRX Free Report ) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,505 shares during the quarter. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 6.75% of Moleculin Biotech worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 15.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug candidates for the treatment of cancers and viruses. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin, which is in Phase 1B/2 clinical trials for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and soft tissue sarcoma metastasized to the lungs.

