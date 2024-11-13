Moleculin Biotech (MBRX) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ: MBRX) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 11/13/2024 – Moleculin Biotech is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 11/12/2024 – Moleculin Biotech had its price target lowered by analysts at Maxim Group from $20.00 to $8.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 11/5/2024 – Moleculin Biotech is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 10/28/2024 – Moleculin Biotech is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 10/20/2024 – Moleculin Biotech is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 10/12/2024 – Moleculin Biotech is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 10/4/2024 – Moleculin Biotech is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 9/26/2024 – Moleculin Biotech is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 9/18/2024 – Moleculin Biotech is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Moleculin Biotech Stock Performance
Shares of MBRX stock opened at $2.64 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.50 and its 200 day moving average is $3.34. Moleculin Biotech, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.12 and a 12 month high of $15.75.
Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($2.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.10) by ($0.13). On average, equities research analysts predict that Moleculin Biotech, Inc. will post -8.6 earnings per share for the current year.
Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug candidates for the treatment of cancers and viruses. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin, which is in Phase 1B/2 clinical trials for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and soft tissue sarcoma metastasized to the lungs.
