Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Receives $367.17 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $367.17.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MOH. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $354.00 to $297.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $405.00 to $331.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. StockNews.com raised Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $406.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, October 24th.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Molina Healthcare

Insider Buying and Selling at Molina Healthcare

Institutional Trading of Molina Healthcare

In related news, CAO Maurice Hebert sold 393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.52, for a total value of $136,182.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,473 shares in the company, valued at $3,282,583.96. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MOH. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 76.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 516.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,206,000 after acquiring an additional 8,577 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Molina Healthcare by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,288 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 41,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,859,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth $69,320,000. 98.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Molina Healthcare Trading Down 2.9 %

NYSE MOH opened at $318.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.59. Molina Healthcare has a 1-year low of $272.69 and a 1-year high of $423.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $329.80 and a 200-day moving average of $326.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $6.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.96 by $0.05. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 27.88% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $10.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare will post 23.44 EPS for the current year.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.