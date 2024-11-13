monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $324.31, but opened at $269.00. monday.com shares last traded at $266.01, with a volume of 1,274,509 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on monday.com from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on monday.com from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of monday.com from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of monday.com from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of monday.com from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $310.10.

monday.com Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 635.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $279.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $247.35.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $251.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.17 million. monday.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 5.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that monday.com Ltd. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On monday.com

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNDY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of monday.com by 1.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,164,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,781,000 after buying an additional 31,304 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of monday.com by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,122,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,299,000 after purchasing an additional 188,800 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of monday.com by 77.5% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 730,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,905,000 after purchasing an additional 318,837 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in monday.com by 34.4% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 667,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,707,000 after purchasing an additional 170,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its position in shares of monday.com by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 600,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,767,000 after acquiring an additional 14,304 shares in the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

monday.com Company Profile

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

Featured Stories

