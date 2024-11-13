Moneta Gold (TSE:ME) Trading Up 1.6% – Should You Buy?

Moneta Gold Inc. (TSE:ME – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.63 and last traded at C$0.63. 75,640 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 101% from the average session volume of 37,638 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.62.
Moneta Gold Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of C$50.90 million, a P/E ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.85.
About Moneta Gold
Moneta Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. It explores for gold deposits. The company's flagship project is the Tower gold project, which is located in the Timmins region of Northeastern Ontario. The company was formerly known as Moneta Porcupine Mines Inc and changed its name to Moneta Gold Inc in August 2021.
