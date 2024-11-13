Mony Group (LON:MONY) Hits New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Mony Group Plc (LON:MONY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 182.91 ($2.35) and last traded at GBX 187.40 ($2.41), with a volume of 544807 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 183 ($2.35).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mony Group in a report on Wednesday, October 16th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.05. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,345.00, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 201.91 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 216.96.

In other Mony Group news, insider Rakesh Sharma bought 9,253 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 216 ($2.78) per share, for a total transaction of £19,986.48 ($25,719.32). Insiders have acquired a total of 9,404 shares of company stock worth $2,028,699 in the last three months. 9.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mony Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison and lead generation services through its websites in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, Travel, and Cashback segments. It offers MoneySuperMarket, a price comparison site, which provides online and app-based tools to help people save money on their household bills; MoneySavingExpert, a consumer finance website; Quidco, a cashback site; TravelSupermarket for comparing prices on a range of holiday options, including package holidays and hotels, low-cost and charter airlines, and car hire providers; icelolly.com, a holiday comparison and deals site; and Decision Tech, a price comparison platform.

