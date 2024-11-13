Mosaic ImmunoEngineering (OTCMKTS:CPMV) Trading Up 11.1% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Mosaic ImmunoEngineering, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPMV – Get Free Report) were up 11.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.00 and last traded at $1.00. Approximately 317 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 949 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.90.

Mosaic ImmunoEngineering Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.73.

Mosaic ImmunoEngineering (OTCMKTS:CPMV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Mosaic ImmunoEngineering

Mosaic ImmunoEngineering, Inc, a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing immunomodulator platform technology for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases in humans and for veterinary use. Its lead immunotherapy product candidate, MIE-101, a nanoparticle-based treatment derived from cowpea mosaic virus, which is non-infectious in humans and animals.

