Moser Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 190 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Moser Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,079 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Health Care ETF comprises 2.5% of Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $4,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VHT. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 710,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,985,000 after buying an additional 32,177 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 473,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,989,000 after buying an additional 8,594 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 790.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 309,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,745,000 after buying an additional 274,793 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 303,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,716,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Finally, Morningstar Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 273,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,735,000 after buying an additional 1,908 shares during the period.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

VHT stock opened at $272.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $279.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $273.01. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $227.15 and a fifty-two week high of $289.14. The company has a market cap of $18.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

