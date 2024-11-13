Moser Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO)

Moser Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Free Report) by 16.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF were worth $67,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000.

Get Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Stock Performance

IVOO stock opened at $111.44 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $105.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.03 and a fifty-two week high of $113.01.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (IVOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies. IVOO was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.