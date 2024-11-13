Moser Wealth Advisors LLC Has $755,000 Stock Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Moser Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,424 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Shopify by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,059 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Shopify by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,801 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the 3rd quarter worth about $219,000. Platform Technology Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 4,904 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 63,366,308 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,078,176,000 after purchasing an additional 8,131,160 shares in the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Shopify from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Evercore lifted their price objective on Shopify from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Shopify from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Shopify from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Argus upgraded Shopify to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.19.

Shopify Price Performance

Shares of SHOP opened at $108.24 on Wednesday. Shopify Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.56 and a 12-month high of $114.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.92. The company has a quick ratio of 7.32, a current ratio of 7.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $139.67 billion, a PE ratio of 110.45, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 2.36.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

