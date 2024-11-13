Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.
Motorcar Parts of America Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of MPAA stock traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $6.85. 58,673 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,408. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.93. Motorcar Parts of America has a 52 week low of $4.36 and a 52 week high of $10.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.29 million, a PE ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.44.
Insider Activity
In related news, major shareholder 325 Capital Llc bought 16,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.73 per share, for a total transaction of $111,771.84. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,984,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,358,982.70. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Motorcar Parts of America
Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy-duty truck, industrial, marine, and agricultural application replacement parts in the United States. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; and brake-related products comprising brake calipers, brake boosters, brake rotors, brake pads, and brake master cylinders.
Further Reading
