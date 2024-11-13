Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Motorcar Parts of America Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of MPAA stock traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $6.85. 58,673 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,408. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.93. Motorcar Parts of America has a 52 week low of $4.36 and a 52 week high of $10.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.29 million, a PE ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.44.

Get Motorcar Parts of America alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder 325 Capital Llc bought 16,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.73 per share, for a total transaction of $111,771.84. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,984,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,358,982.70. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Motorcar Parts of America

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd lifted its holdings in Motorcar Parts of America by 22.4% during the second quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd now owns 27,509 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 5,038 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,003 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 6,979 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America in the 3rd quarter worth $281,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 78,050 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 4,867 shares in the last quarter. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy-duty truck, industrial, marine, and agricultural application replacement parts in the United States. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; and brake-related products comprising brake calipers, brake boosters, brake rotors, brake pads, and brake master cylinders.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Motorcar Parts of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorcar Parts of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.