MQS Management LLC Raises Holdings in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

MQS Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,032 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in Sealed Air in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,681,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sealed Air by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,114,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $143,136,000 after buying an additional 1,136,985 shares in the last quarter. Appian Way Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,877,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 3.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,703,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $621,380,000 after acquiring an additional 600,146 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Sealed Air by 33.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,910,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,475,000 after purchasing an additional 479,675 shares during the last quarter. 94.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SEE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Sealed Air from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Sealed Air in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sealed Air has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

Sealed Air Stock Performance

NYSE SEE opened at $35.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.38 and a 200-day moving average of $35.79. Sealed Air Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.87 and a fifty-two week high of $41.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 74.21%. Sealed Air’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sealed Air Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is currently 29.41%.

Sealed Air Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, fluids and liquids and cheese markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, LIQUIBOX, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Featured Articles

