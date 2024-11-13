MTB Metals (CVE:MTB) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

MTB Metals Corp. (CVE:MTB – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 3293 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

MTB Metals Stock Down 25.0 %

The company has a market cap of C$1.88 million, a PE ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.03 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.03.

MTB Metals Company Profile

MTB Metals Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, and other deposits. The company was formerly known as Mountain Boy Minerals Ltd. and changed its name to MTB Metals Corp. in March 2023.

