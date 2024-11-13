MTU Aero Engines AG (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

MTU Aero Engines AG (OTCMKTS:MTUAY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a growth of 2,200.0% from the October 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised MTU Aero Engines from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday.

Get MTU Aero Engines alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MTU Aero Engines

MTU Aero Engines Price Performance

MTUAY stock traded down $2.87 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $166.55. The stock had a trading volume of 4,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,140. The stock has a market cap of $17.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $159.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.12. MTU Aero Engines has a 1-year low of $97.79 and a 1-year high of $171.86.

MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter. MTU Aero Engines had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 23.13%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MTU Aero Engines will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MTU Aero Engines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and maintenance of commercial and military aircraft engines, and aero-derivative industrial gas turbines in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM Business); and Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO Business).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MTU Aero Engines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTU Aero Engines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.