Muncy Columbia Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CCFN) Plans Dividend of $0.44

Muncy Columbia Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CCFN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 12th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.44 per share on Thursday, December 12th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 26th.
Muncy Columbia Financial Stock Performance
CCFN traded up $1.00 on Wednesday, hitting $36.00. The company had a trading volume of 814 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,492. Muncy Columbia Financial has a 52-week low of $28.50 and a 52-week high of $38.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.40.
About Muncy Columbia Financial
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Muncy Columbia Financial
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Rocket Lab is the Right Stock for the Right Time
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- SoundHound AI Will Advance By Triple Digits in 2025: Here’s Why
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Celsius Holdings: Big Drop, Big Opportunity? Analysts Say Yes
Receive News & Ratings for Muncy Columbia Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Muncy Columbia Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.