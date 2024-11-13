Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.31 EPS

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The medical research company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.31, Briefing.com reports. Natera had a negative return on equity of 36.74% and a negative net margin of 21.47%. The business had revenue of $439.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.95) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. Natera updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Natera Trading Up 0.9 %

NTRA stock opened at $135.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $125.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.52. Natera has a fifty-two week low of $46.96 and a fifty-two week high of $140.00. The firm has a market cap of $16.71 billion, a PE ratio of -55.15 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a current ratio of 4.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NTRA. StockNews.com upgraded Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Natera from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Natera from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Natera from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Natera from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.13.

Insider Activity at Natera

In other Natera news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 5,583 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.91, for a total value of $663,874.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,866,426.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Natera news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 1,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.45, for a total transaction of $235,955.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,706,208.95. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 5,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.91, for a total value of $663,874.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,866,426.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,464 shares of company stock valued at $5,849,977 over the last 90 days. 7.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

