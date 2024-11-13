National Bank Financial Predicts Cameco FY2025 Earnings

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2025 earnings estimates for Cameco in a research note issued on Thursday, November 7th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sidibe now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.15 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.22. National Bank Financial currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cameco’s current full-year earnings is $0.83 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Cameco’s FY2026 earnings at $1.28 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CCJ. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Cameco from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Cameco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Glj Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $63.73 target price on shares of Cameco in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.56.

Cameco Stock Performance

Shares of CCJ stock opened at $54.42 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.49 and a 200 day moving average of $48.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 286.42 and a beta of 0.89. Cameco has a 52 week low of $35.43 and a 52 week high of $58.72.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $721.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.83 million. Cameco had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 3.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 EPS.

Cameco Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be given a $0.118 dividend. This is a positive change from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a yield of 0.22%. Cameco’s payout ratio is 57.89%.

Institutional Trading of Cameco

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCJ. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Cameco during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cameco by 71.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cameco by 84.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Cameco by 130.6% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Cameco by 68.8% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

About Cameco

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Featured Articles

