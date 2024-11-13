National Bank Financial Predicts Savaria FY2025 Earnings

Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS – Free Report) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Savaria in a report released on Wednesday, November 6th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.99 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.02. The consensus estimate for Savaria’s current full-year earnings is $1.20 per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SIS. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Savaria from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of Savaria from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Scotiabank set a C$25.00 price target on Savaria and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Cormark cut Savaria from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Savaria from C$25.00 to C$27.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$25.50.

Shares of TSE:SIS opened at C$21.85 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$21.91 and a 200 day moving average price of C$19.50. Savaria has a 12-month low of C$13.95 and a 12-month high of C$23.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.50. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.68, a PEG ratio of 42.72 and a beta of 0.90.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st were issued a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Savaria’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.08%.

In other news, Senior Officer Sylvain Aubry sold 20,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.75, for a total value of C$415,041.50. In other news, Senior Officer Sylvain Aubry sold 20,002 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.75, for a total value of C$415,041.50. Also, Senior Officer Jean-Philippe De Montigny bought 19,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$22.96 per share, with a total value of C$448,753.20. Insiders sold 50,002 shares of company stock worth $1,046,042 over the last 90 days. 17.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged people in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Accessibility and Patient Care. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs a portfolio of accessibility products, including commercial and home elevators, stairlifts, platform lifts, and wheelchair lowered-floor accessible conversions for selected brands of minivans, personal, residential, or commercial applications.

