National Bank Financial Predicts TELUS FY2024 Earnings

TELUS Co. (TSE:T – Free Report) (NYSE:TU) – Analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of TELUS in a research report issued on Sunday, November 10th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now forecasts that the company will earn $1.01 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.97. The consensus estimate for TELUS’s current full-year earnings is $1.23 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for TELUS’s FY2025 earnings at $1.02 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. CIBC cut their price target on TELUS from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of TELUS from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Cormark decreased their price target on shares of TELUS from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Monday. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded TELUS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$24.46.

TELUS stock opened at C$21.88 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$22.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$22.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.58, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of C$32.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.72. TELUS has a 52 week low of C$20.04 and a 52 week high of C$25.94.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be given a $0.402 dividend. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 11th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 294.34%.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; healthcare services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services, as well as mobile and fixed voice and data telecommunications services and products.

