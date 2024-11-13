Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Cuts Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lessened its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 271 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MO. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the second quarter worth $27,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. grew its stake in Altria Group by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Altria Group by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. 57.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MO opened at $54.44 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.97. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.25 and a 12-month high of $55.05. The firm has a market cap of $92.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.64.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 42.82% and a negative return on equity of 233.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.92%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MO. Bank of America dropped their price target on Altria Group from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Barclays raised their target price on Altria Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $44.50 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.33.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

