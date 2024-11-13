Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Has $1.06 Million Holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,681 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,694,000. Ledyard National Bank grew its position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 11.6% in the first quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 153,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,112,000 after acquiring an additional 15,916 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 39.5% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after acquiring an additional 10,909 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 82.5% during the first quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 53,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after acquiring an additional 24,189 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 488,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,808,000 after purchasing an additional 253,795 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $58.70 on Wednesday. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $44.12 and a 12-month high of $59.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.19.

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

