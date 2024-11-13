Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Has $1.29 Million Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 8.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,589 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $1,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 10.3% during the third quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after purchasing an additional 6,553 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Advantage Trust Co raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 30.4% during the third quarter. Advantage Trust Co now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 100.1% in the third quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 2,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Price Performance

BATS:ITA opened at $155.48 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a one year low of $145.00 and a one year high of $206.56. The company has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $149.07 and a 200-day moving average of $141.07.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

