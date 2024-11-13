Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Takes $739,000 Position in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 47,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $739,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atria Investments Inc grew its position in Royce Value Trust by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 95,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its position in Royce Value Trust by 5.8% during the third quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 13,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in Royce Value Trust by 1.6% in the third quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 53,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the period. Whitener Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Royce Value Trust by 5.4% in the third quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Rivers Group grew its stake in shares of Royce Value Trust by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 27,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. 25.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RVT opened at $16.79 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.11. Royce Value Trust Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.37 and a twelve month high of $16.92.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th.

In related news, President Christopher D. Clark acquired 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.20 per share, with a total value of $51,680.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now directly owns 36,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $548,066.40. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

